DRI Seizes Gold, Foreign Currency Worth ₹5.84 Crore Near Vijayawada; Five Arrested

Vijayawada: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3,147.1 grams of foreign-origin gold and foreign currency worth a total of ₹5.84 crore during coordinated raids near Vijayawada on October 18. Five people have been arrested in connection with the alleged gold smuggling operation.

According to preliminary information, the seized items included 3,147.1 grams of foreign-origin gold, $60,000 in US currency and €21,500 in euros. Investigators suspect that the accused were part of a smuggling network operating across multiple locations.

Officials reportedly recovered gold concealed around the waists of some individuals, while cash was hidden inside a sports utility vehicle (SUV). The concealment methods are believed to have been used to evade detection during transportation.

Gold Allegedly Smuggled from Bangladesh

The investigation indicates that the gang allegedly smuggled gold from Bangladesh through Kolkata before transporting it to Hyderabad. The seized gold and foreign currency were recovered during coordinated enforcement operations conducted by the DRI near Vijayawada.

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The operation highlights the role of intelligence-led surveillance and coordinated raids in detecting suspected cross-border smuggling networks.

The DRI is continuing its investigation to establish the source of the gold, identify the intended recipients and determine whether additional individuals are involved in the alleged racket.

Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.