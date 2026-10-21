Hyderabad Traffic Advisory: Diversions Announced for Durga Matha Idol Immersion from October 21 to 24

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions across several key junctions in the city in view of the Durga Matha idol immersion programme. The restrictions will come into effect from 3 p.m. on October 21 and remain in force until 6 a.m. on October 24.

Commuters travelling through Khairatabad, Saifabad, Necklace Road, Tank Bund and surrounding areas have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes to avoid congestion.

Key Traffic Diversions

VV Statue: Traffic coming from Khairatabad Flyover towards Nirankari Junction will be regulated, with access along the designated route restricted to idol vehicles.

Traffic coming from Khairatabad Flyover towards Nirankari Junction will be regulated, with access along the designated route restricted to idol vehicles. Old Saifabad Police Station: Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank will be diverted. Only idol vehicles will be permitted towards Iqbal Minar along the designated route.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Ravindra Bharathi and Masab Tank will be diverted. Only idol vehicles will be permitted towards Iqbal Minar along the designated route. Telangana Thalli Flyover: Traffic heading towards the Secretariat will be diverted to Lower Tank Bund.

Traffic heading towards the Secretariat will be diverted to Lower Tank Bund. Printing Press Junction: Traffic from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and Mint Compound towards Necklace Rotary will not be permitted. Vehicles will be diverted towards Mint Compound and Rajiv Gandhi Statue.

Traffic from Khairatabad Bada Ganesh and Mint Compound towards Necklace Rotary will not be permitted. Vehicles will be diverted towards Mint Compound and Rajiv Gandhi Statue. Old Ambedkar Statue: Traffic travelling from Upper Tank Bund towards the Secretariat will be diverted via Liberty, while traffic from Liberty towards the Secretariat will be diverted to Upper Tank Bund. Idol vehicles will be allowed to proceed via the Secretariat, NTR Marg and Necklace Road.

Traffic travelling from Upper Tank Bund towards the Secretariat will be diverted via Liberty, while traffic from Liberty towards the Secretariat will be diverted to Upper Tank Bund. Idol vehicles will be allowed to proceed via the Secretariat, NTR Marg and Necklace Road. Sonabi Abdullah Masjid: Traffic heading towards Necklace Road and Nallagutta Bridge will be diverted via Karbala, Ranigunj and Minister Road.

Traffic heading towards Necklace Road and Nallagutta Bridge will be diverted via Karbala, Ranigunj and Minister Road. Nallagutta X Roads: Traffic heading towards Necklace Road will be diverted towards Minister Road and Ranigunj.

Junctions to Avoid

Commuters have been advised to avoid the following locations during the immersion period, wherever possible:

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VV Statue, Old Saifabad Police Station, Ravindra Bharathi, HTP Junction, AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue Circle, Basheerbagh, Liberty, Old Ambedkar Statue, Upper Tank Bund and Nallagutta X Roads.

Traffic police have cautioned that the diversion arrangements may be modified depending on local traffic conditions and the movement of idol processions.

Motorists are advised to follow traffic police instructions, allow additional travel time and use alternative routes to ensure smoother movement during the immersion celebrations.