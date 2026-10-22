Adilabad Cement Industry Buildings Demolished, Raising Concerns Over Lost Jobs

Adilabad: The demolition of buildings at the Adilabad Cement Industry has sparked concerns over the future of the industrial unit, which once provided employment to thousands of people.

Officials have begun demolishing the massive structures at the site, leaving behind ruins and raising questions about the fate of the industry and the livelihoods linked to it.

Former Telangana minister and BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), along with former minister Jogu Ramanna, recently met Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy and urged the Centre to take steps to restart the Adilabad Cement Industry.

The previous BRS government had taken steps towards reviving the unit. However, the proposed revival was set aside, and the land was put up for auction by the Central government, according to the information provided.

The demolition has triggered criticism over the handling of the industry, with concerns being raised about the alleged negligence of both the Central and State governments.

The development has renewed questions about the future of industrial revival in Adilabad and the employment opportunities that could have been generated by restarting the cement plant.

Clarify the demolition timelineAttribute the criticism more precisely

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