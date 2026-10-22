Hyderabad

Heavy Traffic Jam on Vijayawada National Highway as Vehicles Return to Hyderabad After Dasara

Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Vijayawada National Highway as motorists returned to Hyderabad after the Dasara festival holidays.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 16:15
Heavy Traffic Jam on Vijayawada National Highway as Vehicles Return to Hyderabad After Dasara
Heavy Traffic Jam on Vijayawada National Highway as Vehicles Return to Hyderabad After Dasara

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Hyderabad: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Vijayawada National Highway as motorists returned to Hyderabad after the Dasara festival holidays.

Traffic moved slowly near Choutuppal due to ongoing flyover bridge construction work, causing delays for vehicles heading towards Hyderabad.

To ease the congestion, 10 toll booths were kept open for traffic towards Hyderabad at the Panthangi toll plaza.

According to reports, around 7 lakh vehicles travelled on the national highway over the 10-day Dasara period, highlighting the heavy traffic movement during the festive season.

Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and expect delays while travelling towards Hyderabad.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi22 October 2026 - 16:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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