Heavy Traffic Jam on Vijayawada National Highway as Vehicles Return to Hyderabad After Dasara

Hyderabad: Heavy traffic congestion was reported on the Vijayawada National Highway as motorists returned to Hyderabad after the Dasara festival holidays.

Traffic moved slowly near Choutuppal due to ongoing flyover bridge construction work, causing delays for vehicles heading towards Hyderabad.

To ease the congestion, 10 toll booths were kept open for traffic towards Hyderabad at the Panthangi toll plaza.

According to reports, around 7 lakh vehicles travelled on the national highway over the 10-day Dasara period, highlighting the heavy traffic movement during the festive season.

Motorists were advised to drive cautiously and expect delays while travelling towards Hyderabad.

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