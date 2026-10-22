Police Arrest FMG Doctors Protesting Outside DME Office in Koti, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police arrested Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who were staging a protest outside the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) office in Koti, Hyderabad, demanding an increase in their stipend.

The doctors alleged that despite a Supreme Court order directing the payment of a monthly stipend of Rs 29,000, the Telangana government was providing them only Rs 5,000.

The FMG doctors said they had been holding a peaceful protest for the past 15 days, seeking implementation of the court’s directions and payment of the stipulated amount.

The police intervened on Thursday and arrested the protesting doctors outside the DME office, bringing their demonstration to an end.

The arrests have raised concerns among the protesting medical graduates, who are demanding fair treatment and the implementation of the stipend guidelines.

The FMG doctors have urged the Telangana government to address their demands and ensure that they receive the stipend amount they say is due to them.

Tighten repeated references to the protestUse more neutral wording on arrests

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com