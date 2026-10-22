Cyclone Threat Looms Over Bay of Bengal; Rain Likely in Telangana from October 27

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated the possibility of a cyclone forming over the Bay of Bengal by October 26, with rainfall expected in Telangana from October 27. Weather conditions over the Bay of Bengal are changing rapidly, raising the possibility of a significant shift in weather patterns across the Telugu states.

According to the IMD forecast cited in the report, a surface cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Thailand and Myanmar is moving towards the North Andaman Sea. Under its influence, a strong low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 23.

The system is expected to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclone by October 26. Meanwhile, another low-pressure area persists over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast, with an associated circulation extending up to 5.8 km above sea level. Moist easterly and southeasterly winds are influencing weather conditions in Telangana.

The IMD indicated that the state could remain dry until October 26. If the cyclone develops as anticipated, moderate to heavy rainfall is possible from October 27.

Eastern Telangana districts are expected to face the greatest impact, while Hyderabad is likely to experience cloudy skies. Residents are advised to follow official weather bulletins for updated forecasts and warnings.