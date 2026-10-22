CMC Commissioner Inspects Infrastructure and Park Development Works in Narsingi

The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) Commissioner inspected ongoing infrastructure and park development works in Narsingi Circle on Thursday morning, accompanied by the Zonal Commissioner, Superintending Engineer, Deputy Commissioner and engineering officials.

During the inspection, the Commissioner reviewed the progress of the Chitrapuri Colony Model Road project and directed officials to expedite the work. Special instructions were issued to ensure the completion of the footpath along the entire one-kilometre stretch to improve pedestrian safety.

The Commissioner also inspected park development works near Vara Lakshmi Tiffin Centre in Narsingi and instructed officials to accelerate the execution of the project.

Sanitation arrangements were reviewed as part of the visit. The Commissioner directed sanitation staff to maintain proper cleanliness and ensure the regular upkeep of public spaces.

Additionally, the Commissioner inspected the RCC wall construction along the central median from the Old Sub-Registrar Office to the YSR Statue. Officials were instructed to complete the pending work at the earliest.

The inspection focused on accelerating civic infrastructure projects, improving public amenities and maintaining cleanliness across Narsingi Circle.