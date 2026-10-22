Twin Brothers, 13, Found Murdered in Rajasthan; Mother, Paramour Detained

Two 13-year-old twin brothers were found murdered in Badesra village of Rajasthan’s Deeg district on Tuesday morning, with police suspecting that their mother conspired with her alleged paramour to kill them because they opposed their relationship.

The victims, identified as Vinay and Vishnu Chaudhary, were discovered dead in a plot near their house around 6 am. Their maternal aunt raised the alarm after the boys failed to return home following an early morning outing, prompting a search.

Deeg Superintendent of Police Kambale Sharan Gopinath said the boys’ throats had been slit and their bodies bore multiple cut marks and head injuries.

According to investigators, the mother, Preeti, allegedly called her paramour, a resident of the same village, to the house. He and her 16-year-old elder son reportedly carried out the killings at her behest. Police have taken all three into custody for questioning.

Investigators suspect the twins opposed their mother’s relationship, while their elder brother supported her.

Preeti had moved to her parental home in Badesra with her four children after her husband, Niranjan Singh, died several years ago. The family originally belonged to Saroth Mansa village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district.

Police are continuing their investigation to establish the circumstances and roles of those involved in the alleged crime.

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