Hyderabad

Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Hyderabad Airport After Technical Glitch

An Air India flight bound for Mumbai from Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after a technical glitch was detected shortly after take-off.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 October 2026 - 14:50
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Hyderabad Airport After Technical Glitch
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Hyderabad Airport After Technical Glitch

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Hyderabad: An Air India flight bound for Mumbai from Hyderabad made an emergency landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad after a technical glitch was detected shortly after take-off.

The AI417 flight was carrying 109 passengers when the technical issue developed, prompting the pilot to alert Air Traffic Control (ATC) and return to the airport as a precautionary measure.

According to preliminary information, the aircraft returned to Shamshabad and made an emergency landing approximately five minutes after take-off, averting a potential mishap.

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Following the landing, a technical team inspected the aircraft to identify the problem and assess its condition. Further details regarding the nature of the technical fault were not immediately available.

The incident caused concern among passengers, although the prompt decision by the pilot to return to the airport helped ensure a safe landing.

Further information regarding the technical inspection and the flight’s subsequent operations is awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi23 October 2026 - 14:50
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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