Telangana CM Reddy calls for coordination among police forces of Southern states

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday emphasised the need for coordination among the police forces of all Southern states.

He called for establishing strong systems that foster coordination across state borders among the police forces of the states.

Chief Minister Reddy was addressing a Southern Regional Police Coordination Committee (SRPCC) meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) here.

Directors-General and Inspectors-General of Police from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, representatives from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep and senior officials from Central agencies are attending the meeting.

He told the officials that they bear the responsibility of transforming South India into a secure region.

Chief Minister Reddy stated that the Government of Telangana is fully committed to sharing its technical infrastructure and ICCC systems with neighbouring states.

He noted that the conference provides an opportunity to foster better coordination between the police departments and specialized units of the various states.

Stating that safety and security are the very foundations of society, he said the public expects a police force that operates effectively, upholds ethical values, and functions with complete impartiality.

“In the current climate, where the nature of crime is constantly evolving, platforms like the SRPCC are crucial. Policing strategies must evolve, and reforms must be a continuous process. I am a firm believer in reforms. The resources we allocate to the police force are not merely an expenditure; I view them as an investment toward building a better society and ensuring the safety of our citizens,” he said.

He told the participants that Hyderabad police system has been reorganised into three distinct commissionerates which allows each Police Commissioner to focus specifically on a defined jurisdiction, thereby enabling the achievement of better outcomes.

CM Reddy said the state government has established specialised units such as HYDRAA, EAGLE, and T-SAFE to focus specifically on various types of crimes.

“Currently, issues like cybercrime, drug trafficking, and traffic-related challenges have become critical. Each unit—and every specialised division—must prioritise technological integration and training to achieve the best possible outcomes,” he said.

The Chief Minister claimed that the reforms implemented in Telangana are yielding positive results.

The Telangana Police Department is gaining recognition and acclaim at both national and international levels for its efforts in areas such as drug control, the prevention of cybercrime, and the eradication of Naxalism, he said.

He pointed out that during the PRAGATI review meeting chaired by the Prime Minister, Telangana was ranked first in the country for its control of cybercrime. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has commended our police officers for their efforts in transforming Telangana into a completely Naxal-free state.

He mentioned that the EAGLE unit has received a score of over 80 per cent from the Central Government for its performance in drug control. The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has set new benchmarks in recovering and returning funds lost by victims of cybercrime.

“We have launched a new unit called TG-SAFE—modelled after the U.S. FDA—to coordinate the efforts of various departments in curbing food adulteration and regulating pharmaceuticals,” he said.

“Our HYDRAA unit is earning public appreciation for its work in protecting and restoring lakes, ponds, and other water bodies, effectively reviving their former glory. HYDRAA is also working towards the protection of government and public assets,” he added.

CM Reddy claimed that Telangana has become the first state in the country to appoint transgender individuals as traffic assistants within the Hyderabad Traffic Police department.

He stated that the welfare of police force is also a matter of utmost importance to the state.

“Police personnel fight for the state and work tirelessly for the safety of the public. When necessary, they even sacrifice their lives in the line of duty. Ensuring their welfare and the future of their families is one of my top priorities,” he added.

Telangana DGP CV Anand, Karnataka DGP Dr. M.A. Saleem, Tamil Nadu DGP Dr. Mahesh Aggarwal, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh, Lakshadweep ADG B. Shankar Jaiswal, Kerala IG Ajitha Begum, Andhra Pradesh IGP Ravi Krishna, Director of EAGLE Sandeep Shandilya, Director of the Telangana Cybersecurity Bureau (TGCSB) Shikha Goel and others attended the meeting.