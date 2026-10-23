BRS Leaders to Visit Kannepalli Pump House Over Godavari Water Utilisation

Hyderabad: A team of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders from the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district will visit the Kannepalli Pump House on Saturday to question the Telangana government over the utilisation of Godavari river water.

The BRS leaders have expressed strong displeasure over the reported release of 794 TMC of water downstream, alleging that the government has failed to utilise the available water despite advice from senior engineers to continue lifting water.

According to the leaders, the government should take immediate steps to make effective use of the Godavari water resources instead of allowing large quantities of water to flow downstream without being utilised for the state’s needs.

The BRS team said the available water could help address Hyderabad’s drinking water requirements while also providing much-needed irrigation facilities to farmers across the state.

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The leaders are undertaking the visit to highlight what they describe as the government’s failure to utilise water resources effectively and to increase pressure on the administration to take corrective measures.

They are expected to assess the situation at the Kannepalli Pump House and raise questions about the decisions taken regarding water lifting and management.

The visit is part of the BRS’s efforts to hold the government accountable over irrigation and drinking water issues. The party leaders maintain that proper utilisation of Godavari water is essential to meet the needs of both urban residents and the agricultural sector.

Further details regarding the visit and the demands to be raised by the BRS leaders are expected to emerge on Saturday.