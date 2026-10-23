Over 32,000 Telangana Voters Marked for Deletion in SIR Exercise

More than 32,000 voters across Telangana have been marked for deletion from the final electoral rolls as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR), according to data released by the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). Hyderabad has recorded over 1,000 such cases.

According to the data, a total of 32,214 electors across the state have been flagged for deletion due to various reasons. Rangareddy district recorded the highest number, with 9,092 voters marked as ineligible. Of these, 7,778 fell under the unmapped category, while 1,314 had logical discrepancies in their electoral data.

Peddapalli district ranked second, with 4,447 electors flagged during the revision. Warangal recorded 1,629 voters marked for deletion from the final SIR electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed the Telangana High Court that it will issue speaking orders explaining the reasons for excluding eligible voters from the final list. These orders will be issued in cases where voters attend hearings in response to notices and submit the required documents, but their names are subsequently removed.

The ECI’s senior counsel also informed the court that affected voters would have the option to challenge the speaking orders through an appeal.

The final SIR electoral rolls for Hyderabad and other Telangana districts are scheduled to be published on November 9.

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