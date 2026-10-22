Telangana SSC March 2027 Exam Fee Due by November 16; SC/ST/BC Candidates Exempt

The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, has announced the fee payment schedule for the SSC, OSSC and Vocational public examinations of March 2027. According to a press note dated October 22, 2026, candidates can pay fees to their headmasters from October 30, and November 16 is the last date for payment without a late fee.

The schedule applies to regular and once-failed candidates. Students pay the fee to the headmaster or principal of their school, who then remits it online through the Cyber Treasury integration on the Board’s official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Headmasters must also submit candidate data online to the District Educational Officer (DEO), who in turn submits the school eNR to the Directorate of Government Examinations.

Without late fee:

Candidates pay the fee to their headmaster between October 30 and November 16, 2026. Headmasters remit the fee online through Cyber Treasury between November 4 and November 17, 2026. Headmasters submit student data to the DEO up to November 21, 2026. The DEO submits the school eNR to the Directorate of Government Examinations up to December 10, 2026.

With a late fee of Rs 50

Candidates pay the headmaster between November 18 and December 1, 2026. Headmasters remit through Cyber Treasury up to December 2, 2026. Student data goes to the DEO up to December 7, 2026. The school eNR is submitted up to December 10, 2026.

With a late fee of Rs 200

Candidates pay the headmaster between December 3 and December 14, 2026. Headmasters remit through Cyber Treasury up to December 15, 2026. Student data goes to the DEO up to December 17, 2026. The school eNR is submitted up to December 31, 2026.

With a late fee of Rs 500

Candidates pay the headmaster between December 16 and December 28, 2026. Headmasters remit through Cyber Treasury up to December 29, 2026. Student data goes to the DEO up to December 30, 2026. The school eNR is submitted up to December 31, 2026.

The press note lists the examination fee as Rs 125 for all subjects, Rs 110 for up to three subjects, and Rs 125 for more than three subjects. Vocational candidates pay Rs 60 in addition to the regular examination fee of Rs 125 prescribed for SSC academic courses. The note does not explain how the first two rates apply to different categories of candidates, so students are advised to confirm with their headmasters.

The Directorate said the due dates for remittance of examination fees “will not be extended under any circumstances”. Headmasters and principals have been told not to wait until the last date. Fees must be paid only through the school login on the official website, using the school’s user ID and password. Payments through IFMIS Portal challans or manual bank challans will not be accepted. Headmasters must also submit candidate data online within the scheduled dates. The procedure is explained in the instructions and user manual provided to headmasters for the online submission of Nominal Rolls.

The press note also states that SC, ST and BC candidates appearing for the SSC Public Examinations of March 2027 are exempt from examination fees as per Government Orders. Further details are available on the official website. Candidates with questions can also contact their headmasters.