7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, 16 Killed and Hundreds of Homes Collapse

A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck China’s Tibet region on Thursday evening, October 22, killing at least 16 people and injuring 32 others, according to official media reports. The earthquake caused widespread damage in the northern regional city of Nagqu, where hundreds of homes collapsed.

The Nagqu media office, citing city government officials, reported that at least 339 homes had collapsed. Rescue and search operations continued as emergency teams worked to locate survivors and assist affected residents. Of the 32 injured people, 11 were reported to be in serious condition, while the remaining 21 sustained minor injuries.

Police and fire department personnel were deployed to the affected areas. Rescue teams were also setting up temporary tents to provide shelter for people displaced by the earthquake.

China’s national broadcaster CCTV described the incident as the region’s strongest earthquake in the past five years.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 10:33 p.m. local time, with its epicentre located 191 kilometres east-northeast of Nagqu, in a sparsely populated, high-altitude area. The USGS estimated the depth at 18 kilometres, while China’s Xinhua News Agency reported a depth of 10 kilometres, citing the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Nagqu is located more than 300 kilometres north of Lhasa, Tibet’s capital. Authorities continued rescue efforts and assistance for affected residents.

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