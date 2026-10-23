Telangana Government Strengthens Measures to Ensure Fair Prices for Cotton Farmers

The Telangana government has taken comprehensive measures to ensure price stability and smooth cotton procurement during the 2026–27 Kharif marketing season. State Agriculture, Marketing, Cooperation, Handlooms and Textiles Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements and ensure that farmers face no inconvenience during the procurement process.

The government has fixed the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cotton at ₹8,667 per quintal. A total of 133 Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) procurement centres will be established across the state. Additionally, 335 ginning mills across 30 districts have been notified as procurement centres to facilitate easy access for farmers.

The Minister instructed officials to prevent procurement delays, ensure transparent transactions and release payments to farmers promptly. He urged farmers to approach CCI procurement centres whenever market prices fall below the MSP. He also advised them to check cotton quality and moisture levels before selling their produce, noting that good-quality cotton can help farmers secure better returns.

Digital services will be made available through the Kisan App to improve accessibility and streamline procurement-related assistance. Farmers can contact the toll-free helpline 1800-599-5779 or use WhatsApp services at 8897281111 for information and support.

The Minister further called for coordinated efforts to expand cotton processing and spinning industries in Telangana, strengthen local demand and improve income opportunities for cotton farmers.

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