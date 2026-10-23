BRS Worker Alleges Police Torture After Questioning Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao

Nagarkurnool: Allegations of police torture have surfaced in Kollapur mandal of Nagarkurnool district after BRS worker Mandla Raghav reportedly questioned Telangana Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao on social media.

According to the allegations, Raghav had raised questions about the minister in social media groups associated with Ramapuram village. Following the incident, Kollapur police allegedly took him into custody and subjected him to prolonged questioning at the police station.

Raghav is alleged to have been kept at the police station from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during which he was reportedly questioned about his criticism of Congress leaders. The alleged remarks included, “How dare you criticise Congress leaders?”

The BRS worker reportedly suffered severe pain following the incident, with claims that blood had clotted on his hands and legs. The allegations have triggered concern among local political leaders, who have demanded an explanation from the police.

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Local BRS leaders strongly condemned the alleged treatment of Raghav, questioning why the police would resort to physical assault if he had committed any wrongdoing. They argued that any alleged offence should be dealt with through lawful procedures rather than physical punishment.

The incident has sparked a political controversy, with questions being raised about freedom of expression, the treatment of political workers and the conduct of the police.

BRS leaders have called for accountability over the alleged incident. Further details regarding the police response, the medical condition of Raghav and any official action in the matter are awaited.

The allegations of torture have not been independently verified, and an official response from the police was not available at the time of writing.