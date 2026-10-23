DGPs of South Indian States to Attend Coordination Meeting in Hyderabad Today

Hyderabad: A coordination meeting of the Directors General of Police (DGPs) of South Indian states will be held today at the Command Control Centre in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The meeting is expected to focus on strengthening coordination among police departments across southern states and improving cooperation on law and order issues.

Senior police officials are likely to discuss measures to enhance information sharing, coordinate operations and address common security challenges that require inter-state cooperation.

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The meeting at the Banjara Hills Command Control Centre is expected to provide a platform for police chiefs to exchange views on policing strategies and explore ways to improve coordination in handling criminal activities across state borders.

Further details regarding the participating states, the agenda and the outcomes of the meeting are awaited.