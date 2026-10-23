Om Prakash Mathur takes oath as Kerala’s 29th Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Om Prakash Mathur was sworn in as the 29th Governor of Kerala on Friday, taking charge at a time when the state has a new government following the recent Assembly elections.

Kerala High Court Chief Justice Soumen Sen administered the oath of office to Mathur at a ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan here.

Mathur, who was serving as the Governor of Sikkim, was appointed to Kerala following the transfer of Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to Tamil Nadu.

Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, ministers and elected representatives attended the swearing-in ceremony.

The Leader of Opposition, Pinarayi Vijayan, however, was absent.

The ceremony marked the formal beginning of Mathur’s tenure in Kerala, where he will assume the constitutional responsibilities of the Governor, including his role in the functioning of the state government and the legislature.

Later, CM Satheesan wrote on X, “I had the distinct honour of attending the solemn swearing-in ceremony of Shri Om Prakash Mathur Ji as the 29th Hon’ble Governor of Keralam at Lok Bhavan today. The oath of office was administered by Hon’ble Justice Soumen Sen. On behalf of the Government and the people of Keralam, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and warmest wishes to the Hon’ble Governor. May his tenure be marked by distinguished service, meaningful contributions, and continued progress for our state.”

Mathur arrived in the state capital on Thursday and was accorded an official reception at the technical area of Thiruvananthapuram airport.

Chief Minister Satheesan led the reception, which was attended by Ministers, the Chief Secretary, and others.

Mathur was received with official honours as he arrived to take up his new assignment.

Speaking after his arrival, Mathur expressed happiness at the opportunity to serve in Kerala.

He described the state as God’s Own Country and said he was delighted to begin a new journey here.

The Governor occupies an important constitutional position in the state.

The office plays a key role in the legislative process, including summoning and proroguing the Assembly and giving assent to bills, in accordance with the Constitution.

The Governor also serves as the constitutional head of the state, while the elected government, headed by the Chief Minister, exercises executive authority under the parliamentary system.

Mathur’s tenure will therefore see him work with the Satheesan-led government on constitutional and administrative matters as they arise.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by senior government functionaries and public representatives, marking the formal transition at the Raj Bhavan complete.