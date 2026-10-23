Massive Fire Breaks Out in Kukatpally, Two Injured

Hyderabad: A massive fire broke out in Harizana Seva Sangham Colony within the Kukatpally Police Station limits, leaving two people injured and causing extensive damage to nearby sheds and a thatched shop.

According to preliminary information, the fire reportedly originated from smoke used to repel mosquitoes. The flames quickly spread to nearby sheds, completely destroying them before extending to an adjacent thatched shop, which was also gutted in the blaze.

Two people sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to a hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The fire spread rapidly, triggering panic among residents and people in the surrounding area. The incident raised concerns about the safety of nearby structures as the flames engulfed the sheds and the thatched shop.

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Firefighting personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and launched efforts to bring the flames under control. Their immediate priority was to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to other nearby structures.

The exact extent of the property damage is yet to be assessed. The circumstances that led to the fire, including how the mosquito-repellent smoke ignited the blaze, are also yet to be established.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.