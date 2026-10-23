Centre Proposes Stricter Driving Licence Rules, Minimum Passing Marks Raised to 75%

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed significant changes to driving licence regulations, aiming to strengthen road safety and make the licensing process more stringent.

The ministry has proposed increasing the minimum qualifying marks for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from the existing 60 per cent to 75 per cent, a senior official said.

According to the draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, the safe-driving tutorial must be conducted for a minimum of 30 minutes. The proposed changes aim to improve awareness of road safety and encourage responsible driving practices among applicants.

The draft rules also seek to streamline the process of updating personal details on driving licences. Applications for changes to details such as name and address must be approved or rejected by the licensing authorities within 15 days. If an application is rejected, the authorities must provide clear reasons for the decision. The proposal also states that no fee should be charged for changes to personal details.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In another significant measure, the ministry is planning to exempt certain online driving licence services completed through Aadhaar authentication from applicable fees. The move is expected to make digital services more accessible and reduce the financial burden on applicants.

The draft rules further stipulate that every driving licence issued or renewed must be provided in Form 7 as a laminated card or a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card.

For identity, age and residential proof, applicants may submit documents such as Aadhaar, passports, voter identity cards, e-ration cards and other accepted certificates, as specified in the proposed rules.

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public on the draft notification within 30 days from its publication.

The proposed amendments are intended to improve road safety, simplify licence-related services and establish clearer timelines for processing applications. However, these changes are still at the draft stage and will become applicable only after the final rules are officially notified.