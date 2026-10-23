Telangana Pushes for 152-Metre Thummidihatti Barrage

Hyderabad : Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed irrigation officials to prepare comprehensive technical reports and initiate arrangements for discussions with the Maharashtra government on constructing the Thummidihatti Barrage at a height of 152 metres to maximise water availability for Telangana.

The Chief Minister reviewed irrigation projects with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and Jupally Krishna Rao, MP Vem Narender Reddy, and senior Irrigation Department officials. He said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had indicated that discussions would be held after October 23.

Officials explained that constructing the barrage at 152 metres would result in submergence of approximately 2,300 acres, while a height of 150 metres would affect less than 1,000 acres. They clarified that no villages in Maharashtra would be submerged due to the project, according to the assessment presented at the meeting.

Revanth Reddy directed officials to assess the submergence impact while ensuring maximum water availability. The project aims to provide irrigation to two lakh acres in forest and tribal areas, particularly in the erstwhile Adilabad district. He stressed the need for constructive negotiations with Maharashtra and instructed officials to prepare technical reports, water availability details and other relevant documents to seek approval for the proposed height.

After a decision on the barrage height, officials must finalise route designs for transporting water to the Yellampalli Project and initiate land acquisition measures.

The meeting also reviewed water requirements for the Dindi and Acchampet Lift Irrigation projects. The Chief Minister proposed lifting 0.5 TMC of water for Dindi and 0.1 TMC for Acchampet from the Eturnagaram reservoir, with an additional 0.6 TMC sourced from Srisailam through a special arrangement involving Nallapoor.

Officials were instructed to examine pumping infrastructure, canal and tunnel capacities, and prepare feasible designs. The Chief Minister emphasised that the proposed arrangements must not affect water allocations for the Palamuru project. Ministers supported the proposal as a balanced approach to meeting the irrigation needs of all three regions.