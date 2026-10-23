Wait before passing judgment – Pathan defends Gambhir after Kishan ruled out due to groin strain

New Delhi : Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan on Friday came out in support of head coach Gautam Gambhir, saying the criticism over Ishan Kishan batting lower down the order in the first T20I against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval was unfair as the wicketkeeper-batter had been nursing a niggle, which later turned out to be a groin strain.

The strain forced India to rejig their batting order in the series opener, with Tilak Varma promoted to number three, Kishan’s usual position. Kishan came in at number five and lasted only three balls before falling for just 1 when he was caught on the leg-side boundary off New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

Pathan took to social media to urge fans and critics to hold off on passing judgment without knowing the full facts. “So, Ishan Kishan had a niggle during the first T20, which is why he batted lower down the order.

“But everyone was quick to go after @GautamGambhir for changing the batting order. Criticising him has become everyone’s favourite timepass these days. Please, please wait a bit before passing judgment. Don’t jump to conclusions without knowing the full story.

“And this applies to everything in life. In the rush to get ‘views’ and ‘numbers’ on social media, you might end up hurting someone without even knowing the full story. Think before you judge,” wrote Pathan in a note on his ‘X’ account on Friday.

Later, the BCCI said on Friday that Kishan has been ruled out of the second T20I, to be played in Christchurch on Saturday, with a right adductor strain picked during the first T20I. India won the series opener by four wickets after chasing down a record 226 with two balls to spare.

Sanju Samson set up the chase with a 33-ball 67, while sharing a 93-run opening stand inside the Powerplay with Abhishek Sharma. Captain Shreyas Iyer added 42 off 28 balls, and Naman Dhir hit an unbeaten 42 off 15 deliveries. With Kishan unavailable for the second game, teenaged opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the frontrunner to take his place in the playing eleven.

Sooryavanshi, 15, has been on the bench since featuring in the semi-final and final of their Asian Games gold medal winning campaign in Japan. The only other batter in the squad is seam-bowling all-rounder Shivam Dube, who would not be a like-for-like replacement. After the second game, both teams will travel to Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton for the remaining three T20Is on October 27, 30 and November 1.