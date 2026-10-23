 Border Situation Disrupted When Chinese Forces Deviate from Patrolling Patterns

New Delhi : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India-China border tensions arise when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both countries continue to use diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings. He stressed that maintaining peace and tranquillity along the border is essential for improving bilateral relations.

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces deviate from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue… pic.twitter.com/kdsbFUe9iA — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 23, 2026

The MEA also reiterated that Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India, rejecting China’s objections to the official naming of 28 locations in the Union Territory.

Despite improved ties compared with previous years, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said lasting normalisation of India-China relations will depend on the situation along the border.