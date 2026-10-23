Khammam Student Dies of Heart Attack in America After Completing MS

Nallamala Akshita Was Searching for a Job in the US; Parents Devastated by Her Sudden Demise

Khammam : A tragic incident has left a family in Telangana’s Khammam district devastated after Nallamala Akshita, a young woman who travelled to the United States for higher education, reportedly died of a heart attack.

Akshita had completed her Master of Science (MS) degree in New York and was reportedly looking for a job to begin her professional career. However, her dreams of building a successful future came to an abrupt end following her untimely death.

Her sudden demise has plunged her parents into deep grief. The family had sent her abroad with hopes of providing her with better educational and career opportunities, but the heartbreaking news has left them inconsolable.

Her parents, overwhelmed with sorrow, lamented that their daughter had gone abroad to pursue higher studies and secure a bright future, only to leave them with memories and unbearable pain.

The incident has once again highlighted the emotional hardships faced by families when young students living abroad die unexpectedly, far away from their loved ones.