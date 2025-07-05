Massive security arrangements in place for Muharram procession in Sambhal tomorrow

Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh: The district administration has undertaken massive security preparations ahead of the Muharram processions scheduled for Sunday. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that 342 Tazias will be carried out in different parts of the district.

Peace Committee Meetings and Volunteer ID Cards Ensured

To ensure smooth coordination, peace committee meetings have been held in advance. Organisers of each Tazia have submitted a volunteer list, and designated volunteers have been issued unique ID cards by the police to assist during emergencies.

Height Restrictions Imposed to Avoid Infrastructure Damage

The SP informed that the maximum height of each Tazia has been restricted to 12 feet. In previous years, taller Tazias caused infrastructural challenges, including the cutting of power lines, leading to damages worth ₹35–40 lakh. This year, such disruptions have been avoided due to strict adherence to route and height guidelines.

12,000+ CCTV Cameras and Drones for Surveillance

A major highlight of this year’s security strategy is enhanced electronic surveillance. Under the “Sambhal Ke Naam” initiative, over 12,000 NPR and citizen-installed CCTV cameras have been deployed. Drone cameras will provide real-time aerial surveillance throughout the event.

Heavy Deployment of Security Forces

To further bolster safety, three companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and one company of the Rapid Response Force (RRF) have been deployed. Security personnel will be on high alert throughout the processions.

Strict Monitoring of Social Media for Inflammatory Content

SP Bishnoi has warned against any attempts to disturb communal harmony. Cyber commandos are actively monitoring social media for provocative content. Already, three cases have been registered, and several individuals, including a youth from the Asmoli area, have been jailed for spreading inflammatory posts.

SP Appeals for Communal Harmony

“We expect full cooperation from all communities,” said SP Bishnoi. “With mutual respect and support, Muharram can be observed peacefully without any untoward incidents.”

Background: Communal Tensions After ASI Survey

Sambhal was in the spotlight last year when violence erupted following an ASI survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid. The incident claimed five lives. Since then, the district has taken measured steps to maintain peace and communal harmony.