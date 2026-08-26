Nepal flash floods: Over 100 Indians among 384 tourists missing in affected areas

Kathmandu: More than 100 Indians are among 384 tourists reported missing in Nepal after flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River hit the Rasuwa region on Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary situation update issued by the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB).

The tourism board said the 384 missing tourists include 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali citizens. The foreign nationals are from several countries, including 105 from India, and others from the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Malaysia, South Africa and the Netherlands.

However, the NTB clarified that the figures are preliminary and are currently being verified and cross-checked with travel agencies, local authorities and other concerned agencies. The tourism board also said that the nationalities of several of the missing travellers are yet to be confirmed.

According to the preliminary information, the missing travellers are associated with nine different travel agencies.

“The information is being verified and cross-checked in coordination with travel agencies, guides, local authorities and security agencies,” the tourism board said in a statement.

The flash floods in the Bhote Koshi River caused a major disruption in the Rasuwa region, triggering concerns over the safety of tourists and other people present in the affected areas.

Authorities and rescue agencies are continuing efforts to assess the situation and establish the whereabouts of those reported missing.

So far, seven people have been confirmed dead, and several are missing, according to The Kathmandu Times.

The Nepal Tourism Board has also issued emergency contact numbers for tourists and their families seeking information or assistance. The emergency contacts include the toll-free number 1234, the hotline 1144 and the Tourist Police number 9851289445.

The tourism board urged tourists in the affected areas to remain calm, stay informed through official channels and follow all safety instructions issued by the authorities.

In view of the situation, Nepali Prime Minister Balendra Shah has consulted with federal parliamentarians from the affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan.

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The discussion focused on the damage caused by the earthquake, the condition of coastal settlements, and rescue and relief efforts.

Earlier in the day, Balen Shah had convened a meeting of the National Council for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management to receive high-level information on the latest situation in the flood-affected areas and the progress of rescue, search and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the safety and relief of the affected citizens and informed that clear instructions have been given to the subordinate bodies to adopt additional vigilance in the low-lying coastal areas and to immediately relocate the displaced to safe places.

Search and rescue operations are underway, and further details are awaited.