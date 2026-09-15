Delhi airport sees protest as Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights face disruption

New Delhi: Passengers of two SpiceJet flights from Delhi to Dubai faced prolonged delays with one flight remaining grounded for more than 24 hours, leading to protests at Delhi airport on Tuesday, a report said.

NDTV reported that Flight SG 5111 which was scheduled to depart at 7:45 am on Monday delayed several times and had not departed by the time of reporting.

However, flight tracking platform Flightradar24 showed the flight as cancelled.

Another flight (SG 5105) which was scheduled to leave Delhi at 6:45 pm on Monday was delayed until Tuesday afternoon, it added.

Moreover, passengers said they had not received fresh updates from the airline.

In addition, viral videos on social media platforms from the airport showed stranded passengers sitting on the terminal floor and demanding information about their flights.

According to sources, Delhi Airport authorities provided food and refreshments to affected passengers while assisting them during the disruption, the report said.

Moreover, an X user posted, “Delhi airport passengers protested after two SpiceJet flights to Dubai faced over twenty-four hour delays due to operational issues. Stranded travellers waited on terminal floors while authorities provided food and refreshments.”

SpiceJet said the delays were caused by operational issues after one of its aircraft was grounded.

“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft,” the airline said in a statement.

The airline added that alternate flights were being arranged for affected passengers and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Recently this month, several flight operations were disrupted due to weather and technical errors.

On Sunday, an Air India aircraft (AI431) was diverted to Lucknow due to unfavourable weather and visibility conditions.

Similarly, a flight of the airline from Bhopal to Delhi on September 13 was forced to divert at Jaipur due to a technical issue as per laid down procedures.