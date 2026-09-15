Supreme Court Dismisses Telangana Government Plea in Shanta Shriram Constructions Land Dispute

Hyderabad: In a setback to the Telangana government and HYDRA, the Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by the Congress-led state government in connection with an ongoing land dispute involving Shanta Shriram Constructions.

The dispute concerns around 40 acres of land in Survey Nos. 1 and 2 at Lothukunta, within the Malkajgiri area. The state government had claimed that the disputed land in the Secunderabad Cantonment area belonged to the Telangana government.

However, the Telangana High Court had earlier ruled in favour of Shanta Shriram Constructions, holding that the disputed land belonged to the construction company. The state government subsequently approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court’s decision.

The Supreme Court has now dismissed the government’s petition, effectively upholding the High Court verdict in the land dispute.

The case is also significant for the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA), as the Telangana High Court had previously ordered the removal of HYDRA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath in connection with the same dispute.

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The latest Supreme Court order is expected to have implications for the government’s claim over the disputed 40-acre parcel and its actions concerning the property.

The land dispute has been closely watched amid HYDRA’s ongoing efforts to address alleged encroachments and protect government and public assets across Hyderabad and surrounding areas.

Further details of the Supreme Court’s order and its implications for the disputed property are expected to emerge as the parties review the judgment.