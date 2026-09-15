CM Revanth Reddy Meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, Seeks Support for Hyderabad Heritage and Musi Rejuvenation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy met Prince Rahim Aga Khan V at the historic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad and sought support from the Aga Khan Foundation for the preservation of Hyderabad’s heritage and the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of protecting Hyderabad’s historic monuments and cultural heritage while undertaking major urban development initiatives. He sought the Aga Khan Foundation’s expertise and support for heritage conservation and the planned rejuvenation of the Musi River.

The Chief Minister also invited Prince Rahim Aga Khan V to participate in the upcoming Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held at Future City from December 7 to 9.

According to the Chief Minister, representatives from more than 100 countries are expected to attend the global summit, which will focus on investment, development and emerging opportunities in Telangana.

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The meeting assumes significance as the Telangana government is seeking international partnerships and expertise for major urban transformation projects in Hyderabad. The Musi rejuvenation programme is among the state’s key development initiatives.

Revanth Reddy’s interaction with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V also underlined the government’s efforts to combine modern urban development with the conservation of Hyderabad’s historic identity and architectural heritage.

The Aga Khan Foundation and its associated institutions have undertaken heritage conservation and urban development initiatives in different parts of India. The Telangana government is looking to leverage such expertise for projects connected with Hyderabad’s heritage and the Musi corridor.

The proposed participation of Prince Rahim Aga Khan V in the Telangana Global Summit is expected to further strengthen international engagement with the state’s development and investment initiatives.