Telangana Govt offers first puja to Khairatabad Ganesh CM wishes people

Hyderabad : Ganesh Chaturthi began in Telangana with religious fervour and gaiety on Monday as Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla offered prayers at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh here and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Governor along with his wife Janaki Shukla performed first puja of the 69-foot Panchamukha Sankatahara Maha Ganapati at Khairatabad in the heart of the city.

State minister Ponnam Prabhakar, local MLA D. Nagender and organising committee officials accorded a warm welcome to the Governor.

Prabhakar offered ‘pattu vastralu’ or silk robes to Khairatabad Ganesh, also known as Bada Ganesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that though Ganesh Utsav began in Maharashtra, Khairatabad Ganesh has its own significance across the country.

The Governor said he was happy to learn that the organisers have been installing the Ganapati for 72 years. He prayed for the well-being and prosperity of people.

The idol that is designed differently every year, draws devotees from across the city and neighbouring districts.

A large number of devotees from Hyderabad and other districts made a beeline to offer puja at Khairatabad. Police made elaborate security arrangements and imposed traffic restrictions in the area to ensure smooth conduct of the festivities.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders greeted people on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Chief Minister prayed to Lord Vigneshwara to remove obstacles from people’s lives and bless them with happiness, prosperity and good health.

He urged people to celebrate the festival with devotion at Ganesh pandals set up across neighbourhoods.

He directed the police to make arrangements for smooth traffic movement in Hyderabad and all district headquarters during the festive season.

Officials were also instructed to take precautions at pandals to manage large crowds.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also recalled that the state government is providing free electricity to Ganesh pandals this year as well.

Thousands of idols were installed by people in towns and villages across Telangana as the festivities began with pomp and gaiety.

Hectic activity was seen in markets in Hyderabad and other towns with devotees buying idols and puja material.

A large number of huge idols were seen being transported in trucks to different parts of Greater Hyderabad and in other districts.

Devotees offered puja since morning at their homes, temples and in specially-erected pandals.

However, rains in parts of Telangana since Sunday night dampened the festive spirit.

The festival will conclude with a massive immersion procession in Hyderabad on September 25. Hundreds of idols are immersed every year in Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city and several other lakes in and around the state capital.