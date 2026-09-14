Youth Brutally Murdered at Ganesh Mandapam in Hyderabad’s Lalaguda

Hyderabad: A young man was allegedly brutally murdered at a Ganesh mandapam in the Lalaguda police station limits of Hyderabad, reportedly over an incident involving a love couple that took place four years ago.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly held a grudge against Karthik for helping a young woman in a relationship leave with her boyfriend around four years ago.

The accused reportedly attacked Karthik with knives while he was present at a Ganesh mandapam. He sustained severe injuries in the attack and was killed.

The incident caused panic in the area, particularly among people present at the Ganesh mandapam. Police were alerted and reached the spot after the attack.

A case has been registered under the Lalaguda Police Station limits, and an investigation has been launched to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the murder.

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Police are also working to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the attack. The motive is suspected to be linked to the old dispute involving the couple, though further investigation is underway.

The body was shifted for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation. Further details regarding the accused and the circumstances leading to the attack are awaited.