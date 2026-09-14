Hyderabad

Youth Brutally Murdered at Ganesh Mandapam in Hyderabad’s Lalaguda

The deceased has been identified as Karthik. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly held a grudge against Karthik for helping a young woman in a relationship leave with her boyfriend around four years ago.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 September 2026 - 12:57
Youth Brutally Murdered at Ganesh Mandapam in Hyderabad’s Lalaguda
Youth Brutally Murdered at Ganesh Mandapam in Hyderabad’s Lalaguda

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Hyderabad: A young man was allegedly brutally murdered at a Ganesh mandapam in the Lalaguda police station limits of Hyderabad, reportedly over an incident involving a love couple that took place four years ago.

The deceased has been identified as Karthik. According to preliminary information, the accused allegedly held a grudge against Karthik for helping a young woman in a relationship leave with her boyfriend around four years ago.

The accused reportedly attacked Karthik with knives while he was present at a Ganesh mandapam. He sustained severe injuries in the attack and was killed.

The incident caused panic in the area, particularly among people present at the Ganesh mandapam. Police were alerted and reached the spot after the attack.

A case has been registered under the Lalaguda Police Station limits, and an investigation has been launched to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the murder.

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Police are also working to identify and apprehend those allegedly involved in the attack. The motive is suspected to be linked to the old dispute involving the couple, though further investigation is underway.

The body was shifted for a post-mortem examination as part of the investigation. Further details regarding the accused and the circumstances leading to the attack are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 September 2026 - 12:57
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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