Delhi-NCR braces for another spell of rain, dry weather likely from September 17

New Delhi: The national capital is likely to witness another spell of rain on Monday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light showers at several places during the day.

Delhi has experienced intermittent rainfall over the past few weeks, and similar conditions are expected to persist in the coming days. According to the IMD’s latest forecast, the city will have a generally cloudy sky, with very light to light rain likely at a few places during the morning. Another spell of light rain may occur from the afternoon through the evening.

The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to settle between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The weather is expected to remain variable through the rest of the week. The IMD has forecast very light to light rain in Delhi on September 15 and 16, with generally cloudy conditions and showers likely at a few places from the forenoon to the afternoon hours.

During these two days, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 31 and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to remain between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.

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However, the weather is likely to turn comparatively drier from September 17 to September 19. The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies on these three days, with no rain expected. Day temperatures during this period may rise to between 33 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius, while nighttime temperatures are likely to remain between 22 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi had also experienced rainfall and overcast conditions on Saturday, while Sunday brought a temporary break from showers. Several parts of the city received rain on Saturday.

As per IMD data, Safdarjung recorded 3.4 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. on Saturday. Lodi Road and Ayanagar received 0.5 mm each, while Palam recorded trace rainfall. No rainfall was reported at Ridge during the same period.

The 24-hour rainfall recorded until 8.30 a.m. stood at 1.8 mm in Safdarjung, 4.7 mm in Palam, 2.4 mm in Lodi Road, 10.6 mm in Ridge and 10.3 mm in Ayanagar.