Hyderabad

Owaisi Raises Allegations Over Bail Granted to Rowdy Sheeter in Advocate Murder Case

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised serious allegations regarding the release on bail of a rowdy sheeter accused in connection with the murder of advocate Khaja Moyinuddin.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi4 October 2026 - 16:17
Owaisi Raises Allegations Over Bail Granted to Rowdy Sheeter in Advocate Murder Case
Owaisi Raises Allegations Over Bail Granted to Rowdy Sheeter in Advocate Murder Case

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised serious allegations regarding the release on bail of a rowdy sheeter accused in connection with the murder of advocate Khaja Moyinuddin.

Owaisi alleged that the accused, who was recently released from jail, received assistance from the jail superintendent and secured bail after allegedly paying ₹2 crore as a bribe.

Speaking about the advocate murder case, Owaisi claimed that the accused was now planning further attacks and alleged that the jail superintendent had aided his release.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Owaisi also expressed concern over the alleged activities of individuals with criminal backgrounds and said that those responsible for attacks and murders of innocent people should face social condemnation.

The allegations regarding the alleged ₹2 crore bribe and the involvement of the jail superintendent have not been independently verified. No response from the concerned jail authorities or the accused has been included in the available information.

The matter has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the accused’s bail and allegations of interference in the legal process. Further investigation and clarification from the authorities are awaited.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi4 October 2026 - 16:17
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link