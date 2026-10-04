Owaisi Raises Allegations Over Bail Granted to Rowdy Sheeter in Advocate Murder Case

Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has raised serious allegations regarding the release on bail of a rowdy sheeter accused in connection with the murder of advocate Khaja Moyinuddin.

Owaisi alleged that the accused, who was recently released from jail, received assistance from the jail superintendent and secured bail after allegedly paying ₹2 crore as a bribe.

Speaking about the advocate murder case, Owaisi claimed that the accused was now planning further attacks and alleged that the jail superintendent had aided his release.

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Owaisi also expressed concern over the alleged activities of individuals with criminal backgrounds and said that those responsible for attacks and murders of innocent people should face social condemnation.

The allegations regarding the alleged ₹2 crore bribe and the involvement of the jail superintendent have not been independently verified. No response from the concerned jail authorities or the accused has been included in the available information.

The matter has raised questions over the circumstances surrounding the accused’s bail and allegations of interference in the legal process. Further investigation and clarification from the authorities are awaited.