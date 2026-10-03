Three Killed, 20 Injured as Private Bus Plunges into Valley in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Three people were killed and 20 others injured after a private bus plunged into a valley in the Ananthagiri area of Vikarabad district.

According to preliminary information, the private bus was travelling from Kesaram to Chintakunta when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus veered off the road and plunged into the valley.

The accident caused panic among passengers and people in the surrounding area. Three passengers died in the incident, while 20 others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Three of the injured are reportedly in critical condition. They were given immediate assistance and shifted for medical treatment. The condition of those critically injured is being closely monitored.

After receiving information about the accident, local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. They helped bring injured passengers out of the bus and assisted in transporting them for treatment.

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Police and emergency personnel also reached the accident site and took up rescue and relief operations. Efforts were made to ensure that all passengers trapped or injured in the bus were safely evacuated.

The accident site in the Ananthagiri area was closely monitored as rescue operations continued. Officials are expected to gather details about the circumstances that led to the bus losing control.

The identities of the deceased and injured passengers have not yet been fully released. Further details regarding the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.