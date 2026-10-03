Telangana

Police Surround BRS MLC Shambipur Raju’s Residence From 5 AM

Police reportedly surrounded the residence of BRS MLC Shambipur Raju from around 5 a.m. on Saturday, leading to a tense situation at his residence.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi3 October 2026 - 16:06
Police Surround BRS MLC Shambipur Raju’s Residence From 5 AM
Police Surround BRS MLC Shambipur Raju’s Residence From 5 AM

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Hyderabad: Police reportedly surrounded the residence of BRS MLC Shambipur Raju from around 5 a.m. on Saturday, leading to a tense situation at his residence.

According to police, personnel were deployed after receiving information that Shambipur Raju was planning to visit Sanath Nagar.

The police presence reportedly continued at his residence, with officials keeping watch over movements in and around the premises.

Shambipur Raju expressed anger over the police action and questioned the manner in which the police were conducting themselves.

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The development comes amid heightened political activity in Hyderabad, with police closely monitoring the movements of BRS leaders.

Further details regarding the reason for the proposed Sanath Nagar visit and the police action are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi3 October 2026 - 16:06
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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