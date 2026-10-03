Police Surround BRS MLC Shambipur Raju’s Residence From 5 AM

Hyderabad: Police reportedly surrounded the residence of BRS MLC Shambipur Raju from around 5 a.m. on Saturday, leading to a tense situation at his residence.

According to police, personnel were deployed after receiving information that Shambipur Raju was planning to visit Sanath Nagar.

The police presence reportedly continued at his residence, with officials keeping watch over movements in and around the premises.

Shambipur Raju expressed anger over the police action and questioned the manner in which the police were conducting themselves.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The development comes amid heightened political activity in Hyderabad, with police closely monitoring the movements of BRS leaders.

Further details regarding the reason for the proposed Sanath Nagar visit and the police action are awaited.