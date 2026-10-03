Sensational Details Emerge in Secunderabad Madras Regiment Arms Theft Case

Hyderabad: Sensational details have emerged in the investigation into the theft of Army weapons from the Madras Regiment in Secunderabad, with police extracting crucial information from accused Mallesh during 10 days of police custody.

According to investigators, Mallesh allegedly drew up the theft plan after watching web series and videos depicting robberies at banks and gold shops. He reportedly prepared a detailed plan for stealing weapons from the Army facility.

Mallesh joined the Army in 2009 and handled armoury-related duties at every cantonment where he was posted. Police said he had faced disciplinary action from senior officers on multiple occasions over alleged negligence in the discharge of his duties.

Investigators have also found that Mallesh was allegedly involved in house theft cases in the Amrabad and Achampet areas as early as 2007.

According to the investigation, Mallesh was introduced to alleged illegal arms dealer Awal Day alias O.B. in Kolkata’s Barrackpore in 2022 through a person identified as Birbal Shah. Mallesh allegedly purchased a pistol for Rs.10,000 during the initial contact.

Police said Mallesh, facing financial difficulties in 2025, began planning the theft of Army weapons. Inspired by crime-based web series and robbery videos, he allegedly prepared the first version of his plan.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In July 2026, Mallesh allegedly conducted multiple reconnaissance visits around the Madras Regiment. Investigators said he subsequently worked with Seshu, Praveen and Vinod to plan the operation, taking into account CCTV cameras, electric lighting and the movement of soldiers.

Police said the stolen weapons were allegedly transported using an Activa scooter and Brezza car and later concealed at Mallesh’s residence in Nagarkurnool.

Investigators have also found that arrangements were allegedly made through Birbal Shah in Kolkata to sell the weapons to Awal Day. Police suspect that Birbal Shah may have links with individuals travelling from Bangladesh to Kolkata.

Investigators suspect that Birbal Shah and Awal Day alias O.B. are connected to a nationwide illegal arms network. Police have launched searches to trace both suspects and are investigating the wider network and the movement of the stolen weapons.

The investigation is continuing, with police examining the roles of other individuals allegedly involved in the theft and the subsequent attempt to dispose of the weapons.