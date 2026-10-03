Telangana

Telangana Transport Department Revises Auto-Rickshaw Fares

The Telangana Transport Department has issued official orders revising auto-rickshaw fares across the state, with new rates introduced for minimum travel, additional distance, waiting time, night journeys and luggage.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi3 October 2026 - 11:52
Telangana Transport Department Revises Auto-Rickshaw Fares
Telangana Transport Department Revises Auto-Rickshaw Fares

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Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has issued official orders revising auto-rickshaw fares across the state, with new rates introduced for minimum travel, additional distance, waiting time, night journeys and luggage.

According to the revised fare structure, the minimum charge for the first 1.6 kilometres has been fixed at Rs.30.

After the initial 1.6 kilometres, passengers will be charged Rs.14 for every additional kilometre.

The department has also fixed waiting charges at 75 paise per minute.

For journeys undertaken between 11 PM and 5 AM, passengers will have to pay an additional one-and-a-half times the regular fare.

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The revised orders also specify charges for luggage. While briefcases and handbags will not attract a separate charge, other luggage packages will be charged at 50 paise per item.

Passengers will be permitted to carry luggage weighing up to a maximum of 100 kilograms in an auto-rickshaw.

The revised fare structure is intended to formally regulate auto-rickshaw charges and provide clarity to both passengers and drivers regarding applicable fares.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi3 October 2026 - 11:52
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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