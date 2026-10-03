Telangana Transport Department Revises Auto-Rickshaw Fares

Hyderabad: The Telangana Transport Department has issued official orders revising auto-rickshaw fares across the state, with new rates introduced for minimum travel, additional distance, waiting time, night journeys and luggage.

According to the revised fare structure, the minimum charge for the first 1.6 kilometres has been fixed at Rs.30.

After the initial 1.6 kilometres, passengers will be charged Rs.14 for every additional kilometre.

The department has also fixed waiting charges at 75 paise per minute.

For journeys undertaken between 11 PM and 5 AM, passengers will have to pay an additional one-and-a-half times the regular fare.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The revised orders also specify charges for luggage. While briefcases and handbags will not attract a separate charge, other luggage packages will be charged at 50 paise per item.

Passengers will be permitted to carry luggage weighing up to a maximum of 100 kilograms in an auto-rickshaw.

The revised fare structure is intended to formally regulate auto-rickshaw charges and provide clarity to both passengers and drivers regarding applicable fares.