Telangana

Case Registered Against Revenue Officials Over Alleged ₹20 Crore Bhooharthi Land Irregularity

The case has been registered against Tahsildar Ayyappa, Deputy Tahsildar Kirankumar and Bhooharthi System Operator Narasimhachari, following a complaint filed by MD Nazir at the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi3 October 2026 - 12:03
Case Registered Against Revenue Officials Over Alleged ₹20 Crore Bhooharthi Land Irregularity
Case Registered Against Revenue Officials Over Alleged ₹20 Crore Bhooharthi Land Irregularity

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Nandyal: Police have registered a case against revenue officials over alleged irregularities involving agricultural land valued at around ₹20 crore in Nandyal revenue jurisdiction.

The case has been registered against Tahsildar Ayyappa, Deputy Tahsildar Kirankumar and Bhooharthi System Operator Narasimhachari, following a complaint filed by MD Nazir at the Ibrahimpatnam police station.

According to the complaint, records relating to 8.29 acres of agricultural land in Survey No. 361 were allegedly tampered with and altered illegally through the Bhooharthi land-record system.

The complainant has alleged that the revenue officials and the Bhooharthi system operator conspired to create fake documents and submit false evidence before the Ibrahimpatnam Senior Civil Judge Court, allegedly with the intention of influencing the legal proceedings.

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Based on the complaint, police registered a case under multiple sections against the accused revenue officials and others named in the complaint.

Police have launched an investigation into the allegations and are examining the land records, documents and transactions connected to the disputed property.

The allegations against the officials are yet to be established, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi3 October 2026 - 12:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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