Trump threatens to ‘charge’ S. Korea more if it rejects Alaska LNG project

Washington: US President Donald Trump has threatened to “charge” South Korea “more” if it does not agree to invest in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Alaska, which he has claimed the Asian country will participate in.

Trump made the remarks during a press availability at the White House, two days after he unveiled the first package of Korea’s U.S. investment projects under last year’s bilateral trade deal, which he said consists of the LNG project, the construction of a gas-fired power plant in Texas and eight large-scale nuclear power plants.

On the LNG project, Seoul has said that it has not yet finalised a decision on whether to participate, reports Yonhap news agency.

“I didn’t jump the gun. I mean, they were there ‌and they were ‌represented,” he told reporters. “And let’s ‌see, if they don’t want to do it, that’s okay with me. I’ll just charge them more.”

After asking a reporter, “They said they didn’t sign it?,” Trump said, “Tell them if they don’t sign shortly, I’m going to double it up.”

It remains unclear what he will “charge” South Korea should Seoul not agree to invest in the Alaska project.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has said that South Korea will invest over $50 billion in the Alaska project.

The LNG project involves the construction of a 1,298-kilometre-long pipeline from the North Slope, which has massive proven natural gas reserves, to southern Alaska to transport natural gas that will be cooled into liquid form for shipments to Asia.

Meanwhile, a senior White House official underscored the need for shipbuilding cooperation with South Korea and Japan, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration strives to rebuild the United States’ shipbuilding industry and its Navy.

Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, made the remarks during a forum in Washington, also highlighting the need to reward companies that come to the United States and make investments there.