Trump weighs Poland base, says Ukraine conflict will be solved

Washington: US President Donald Trump said his administration was considering a military base in Poland, predicted the Ukraine conflict would be resolved and described Brazil’s election as “very important”, as he addressed a wide range of foreign and domestic issues before leaving for Texas.

Trump expressed strong support for Poland when asked whether the United States could establish a base there.

“Well, we’re looking at that and we have great respect for the president of Poland. So we’re looking at that and it could happen,” Trump told reporters.

Pressed later on why he had not made a final decision on a US Army base in Poland, Trump suggested a decision may already have been taken.

“Well, you don’t know if I made it or not. I might have made it. I like Poland,” he said.

On Ukraine, Trump offered a brief assessment when asked about US support for Kyiv.

“I think it’s going to get solved,” he said.

The President also reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to its allies when asked about Iraq and whether the United States would continue supporting its partners after leaving the country.

“I will never abandon our allies,” Trump said.

Trump said he was following Brazil’s elections “very closely” and underscored the country’s importance in South America.

“Brazil is a very important country. It’s a very great country. The people of Brazil are fantastic people, very important election,” he said.

On Venezuela, Trump said Washington was considering “a lot of things” when asked whether the United States planned to establish a base there or elsewhere in South America.

“We’re looking at doing a lot of things. We’re getting along very well, as you know,” he said.

Trump also highlighted Venezuelan oil and said the United States could use it to replenish its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

“If Venezuela is making a lot of money and so are we, we’re going to start filling up our national strategic reserves with the Venezuelan oil for very little money, and it’s going to be great,” he said.

On the domestic economy, Trump again pressed for lower interest rates, arguing that inflation was under control and high borrowing costs could restrain economic expansion.

“We want growth, and growth does not cause inflation,” Trump said.

He said he wanted Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh to vote as he saw fit, while making clear that he personally favoured lower rates.

“The problem is interest rates will hurt our growth because we’re growing and very fast and interest rates can slow down growth,” Trump said.

Trump later acknowledged that his administration had not done enough to communicate its economic message to Americans.

“The thing I haven’t done a good job with is explaining it to people,” he said, while arguing that investment, stock market and other economic indicators demonstrated the strength of the economy.

Trump was speaking before travelling to Texas as part of a broader trip that he said would also take him to Republican-leaning states including Oklahoma, Ohio, Alabama and Nebraska.

He said the visits were partly intended to thank voters in states that had strongly supported him, while also drawing attention to upcoming political contests. Trump specifically highlighted Oklahoma, saying he had carried all 77 of the state’s counties in three elections and wanted to thank voters for their support.