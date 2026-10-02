Congress MLC Candidate Says He Was Not Seeking Ticket in Nalgonda Graduates Constituency

Hyderabad: The Congress party’s announcement of Ram Reddy Sarvotham Reddy as its candidate for the Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC constituency has triggered political discussion after the candidate himself reportedly said that he had never sought the ticket and was not prepared to contest the MLC election.

Sarvotham Reddy, whose name was announced by the Congress as its candidate, is reported to have said that he was surprised when his name was declared. He reportedly clarified that he had not approached anyone seeking an MLC ticket and that his preference was to contest an Assembly election instead.

The development has led to questions within Congress circles over the process through which his candidature was finalised. Party leaders and supporters have reportedly expressed surprise that the candidate allegedly did not have prior information about the announcement.

According to political discussions within the party, the candidature was linked to efforts to clear the way for Patel Ramesh Reddy. However, these claims have not been independently established.

The reported reluctance of the announced candidate to contest has also triggered criticism from sections within the party, with some Congress leaders describing the situation as an unexpected setback ahead of the election.

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Another issue being discussed within political circles is the allocation of two seats to candidates from the Reddy community. Some BC groups have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the decision, arguing that greater representation should be given to Backward Classes.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Danam Nagender has also figured in the ongoing political debate. Nagender joined the Congress after previously serving as an MLA, but subsequently lost his Assembly membership following a disqualification.

There have also been allegations that the election to the vacant Assembly seat has been delayed because of legal proceedings initiated by Vijaya Reddy. These allegations concern the political handling of the vacancy and have been raised by critics of the state government.

The latest developments have brought renewed attention to the Congress’s candidate selection process and its strategy for upcoming elections in Telangana. Further clarity is expected from the party leadership and Sarvotham Reddy regarding whether he will ultimately contest the MLC election.