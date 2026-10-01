Telangana

Vijaya Reddy Moves Telangana High Court Over Khairatabad By-Election Notification

Congress leader P. Vijaya Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission not to issue a notification for the proposed Khairatabad Assembly by-election until her pending election petition against former MLA Danam Nagender is finally decided.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 October 2026 - 16:13
Vijaya Reddy Moves Telangana High Court Over Khairatabad By-Election Notification
Vijaya Reddy Moves Telangana High Court Over Khairatabad By-Election NotificationVijaya Reddy Moves Telangana High Court Over Khairatabad By-Election Notification

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Congress leader P. Vijaya Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission not to issue a notification for the proposed Khairatabad Assembly by-election until her pending election petition against former MLA Danam Nagender is finally decided.

Vijaya Reddy had filed an election petition in 2024 challenging the validity of Danam Nagender’s election from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency. She has now requested the High Court to direct the Election Commission to withhold the by-election notification until a final verdict is delivered in that case.

The development comes after Nagender was disqualified as Khairatabad MLA following a Telangana High Court judgment. The Assembly Secretariat subsequently issued a notification declaring the Khairatabad seat vacant with effect from April 23, 2024.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The Supreme Court later dismissed Nagender’s challenge to his disqualification, leaving the seat vacant and paving the way for the by-election process.

Vijaya Reddy’s latest petition seeks to ensure that the by-election process is not initiated before the High Court delivers its final judgment on her 2024 election petition. The matter is now before the Telangana High Court.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 October 2026 - 16:13
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link