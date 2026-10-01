Vijaya Reddy Moves Telangana High Court Over Khairatabad By-Election Notification

Hyderabad: Congress leader P. Vijaya Reddy has approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the Election Commission not to issue a notification for the proposed Khairatabad Assembly by-election until her pending election petition against former MLA Danam Nagender is finally decided.

Vijaya Reddy had filed an election petition in 2024 challenging the validity of Danam Nagender’s election from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency. She has now requested the High Court to direct the Election Commission to withhold the by-election notification until a final verdict is delivered in that case.

The development comes after Nagender was disqualified as Khairatabad MLA following a Telangana High Court judgment. The Assembly Secretariat subsequently issued a notification declaring the Khairatabad seat vacant with effect from April 23, 2024.

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The Supreme Court later dismissed Nagender’s challenge to his disqualification, leaving the seat vacant and paving the way for the by-election process.

Vijaya Reddy’s latest petition seeks to ensure that the by-election process is not initiated before the High Court delivers its final judgment on her 2024 election petition. The matter is now before the Telangana High Court.