Telangana records rainfall deficit of 18 pc; Andhra Pradesh 29 pc

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded a rainfall deficit of 18 per cent during the 2026 southwest monsoon season, while Andhra Pradesh saw a shortfall of about 29 per cent.

Within Andhra Pradesh, the Rayalaseema region recorded a huge deficit of 40 per cent, while Coastal Andhra and Yanam saw a departure of 17 per cent.

Despite receiving less rain than normal, Telangana ended the season in the normal category.

According to Telangana Development Planning Society, the cumulative rainfall from June 1 to October 1 was 615.6 mm against the normal of 746.3 mm, a deviation of –18 per cent.

Out of 33 districts of Telangana, 15 recorded normal rainfall, while the remaining districts saw rainfall deficit ranging from 20 to 43 per cent. The state capital, Hyderabad, recorded 28 per cent rainfall deficit.

Southwest monsoon (June-September), which officially ended on September 30, has been weak for the Telugu states. Though the deficit was high during July-August, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal in the last week of September improved the rainfall scenario.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall over the country as a whole was 87 per cent of its long-period average (LPA). All India Summer monsoon rainfall was 759.4 mm, which is the 4th lowest since 2001 and 13th lowest since 1901.

Seasonal rainfall over the South Peninsula was 76 per cent of its LPA. The rainfall in the region was 542 mm, which is the fourth-lowest since 1901 and the second-lowest since 2001.

According to the IMD report, there were 14 low-pressure systems, including six Monsoon Depressions during the season, of which three intensified into Deep Depression. There were 77 Low Pressure System Days against its normal 57 days.

Three low-pressure systems formed during September, of which two intensified into the Deep Depression category. These systems contributed to good rainfall over parts of Peninsular and Central India, as well as the Indo-Gangetic Plains.

The rainfall over the south Peninsular India during the post-monsoon season (October to December is most likely to be normal (88-112 per cent of LPA).

The LPA of rainfall over South Peninsular India during the post-monsoon season based on data from 1971 to 2020 is about 334.13mm.

During October – December 2026, most parts of the country are expected to receive below-normal rainfall, except some areas of Northwest India and the southern parts of the peninsular India, where rainfall is likely to be normal to above-normal, the IMD said.