Telangana

Youth Kills Nursing Student After She Rejects His Love in Bhadradri Kothagudem

According to DSP Adinarayana, the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar, allegedly killed Harini, a nursing student from Vengannapalem in Julurupadu mandal, after she refused his advances.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 October 2026 - 15:15
Youth Kills Nursing Student After She Rejects His Love in Bhadradri Kothagudem
Youth Kills Nursing Student After She Rejects His Love in Bhadradri Kothagudem

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Bhadradri Kothagudem: Police have cracked the suspicious death case of a nursing student in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, allegedly revealing that she was killed by a youth after she rejected his love.

According to DSP Adinarayana, the accused, identified as Pawan Kumar, allegedly killed Harini, a nursing student from Vengannapalem in Julurupadu mandal, after she refused his advances.

Police said Pawan Kumar had been stalking Harini and had been talking to her. During one such encounter, he allegedly attacked her with a bike clutch wire, resulting in her death.

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After the attack, the accused allegedly fled from the spot. The incident initially raised suspicions regarding the circumstances surrounding Harini’s death.

Following an investigation, police identified Pawan Kumar as the accused and took him into custody. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and the circumstances that led to the killing.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 October 2026 - 15:15
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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