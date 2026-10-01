Andhra Pradesh HC strikes down 34 pc BC quota in local body polls

Amaravati: In a setback to the Chandrababu Naidu-led government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday set aside 34 per cent reservation for the Backward Classes in local body elections.

The High Court struck down two government orders providing 34 per cent reservation to backward classes, saying they breached the 50 per cent ceiling on the overall quota in local bodies.

The High Court observed that the total reservation for all categories should not exceed 50 per cent as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court.

Acting swiftly after the High Court order, the TDP-led NDA government decided to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu directed officials to immediately approach the Supreme Court.

The High Court order is a setback for the coalition government as the Backward Class (BC) quota was one of the major promises made by the NDA in the 2024 elections.

Chief Minister Naidu on August 18 announced the 34 per cent quota for BCs in local body polls. He had told the Assembly that while BCs would get 34 per cent reservation in rural local bodies, they would have a 33.33 per cent quota in urban local bodies.

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He had declared that with this move, the government was fulfilling its 2024 election promise of increasing BC reservation in local bodies from 20 per cent to 34 per cent.

The CM had claimed that the coalition proved its commitment to the welfare and development of BCs. A 34 per cent reservation signifies a share in decision-making power and reflects the NDA government’s commitment to social justice and fairness, he said.

Meanwhile, the High Court also directed the state government and the State Election Commission to begin the process for local body elections within six weeks.

It pronounced the orders on a batch of writ petitions relating to gram panchayat and municipal elections.

The court also dismissed a few petitions seeking a direction to the State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections after completion of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.