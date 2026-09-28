Kakinada Submerged in Water as Gaderu Drain Overflows, Officials Inspect Affected Areas

Kakinada: Several parts of Kakinada city remain submerged due to the overflow of the Gaderu drain, with residents in some areas struggling with severe waterlogging for the past three days.

The persistent flooding has affected normal life in the city, particularly in low-lying areas. Water has entered residential localities, leaving residents facing difficulties in commuting and accessing essential services.

In Indiramma Colony, which has been severely affected by the flooding, the Municipal Commissioner, Tahsildar and other officials visited the affected areas to assess the situation. As several roads remained inundated, the officials reportedly used a JCB to reach the flooded locations and inspect the conditions on the ground.

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Officials assessed the extent of waterlogging and reviewed the difficulties being faced by residents. Measures to drain the accumulated water and provide relief to affected people are expected to be taken based on the assessment.

Meanwhile, Divisions 48 and 49 continue to remain waterlogged, with residents waiting for the floodwaters to recede.

The continued presence of water for three days has raised concerns among residents, who are seeking immediate steps to clear the stagnant water and prevent further inconvenience.

Authorities are monitoring the situation and assessing the impact of the Gaderu drain overflow in the affected parts of Kakinada.