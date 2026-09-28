Tension in Ujjain Over Removal of Part of Shahi Mosque, Police Use Tear Gas

Bhopal: Tension prevailed in Ujjain on Monday during a civic body operation to remove a portion of the Shahi Mosque as part of road-widening work being undertaken ahead of the Simhastha 2028 preparations.

The road expansion project from Kanthal Square to Gopal Mandir reportedly affects a portion of the mosque. The municipal corporation began removing the affected structure on Monday morning, following protests by members of the local Muslim community.

Protests against the proposed removal had been continuing for the past two days. On Sunday night, when a large police contingent arrived at the site along with JCB and Poklen machines, a large number of people gathered on the road and opposed the action. The protest continued late into the night.

On Monday morning, protesters again gathered in large numbers at the site. Amid the tension, reports of stone-pelting emerged, following which police used tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

A woman police officer, TI Pushpa Panchal, who was deployed for law-and-order duty, was reportedly injured in the hand during the stone-pelting.

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A large crowd also gathered at Tanky Square, where stone-pelting was reportedly reported. According to preliminary information, some people allegedly attempted to enter the mosque premises, but police personnel stopped them.

In view of the tense situation, a large police force has been deployed in and around the Shahi Mosque. Police and district administration officials are monitoring the situation and taking steps to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, Muslim women staged a road blockade at Naka Number Five in Ujjain to protest against the removal of the mosque portion. A large number of women reportedly sat on the road, affecting traffic movement in the area.

Police personnel reached the spot and attempted to end the protest while also working to restore normal traffic movement.

Security has been strengthened across the affected areas amid continuing tension. The administration and police are keeping a close watch on developments to prevent any further escalation.