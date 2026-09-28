Bank Strike Postponed: Branches to Remain Open as Scheduled Nationwide

New Delhi: Bank customers across India can breathe a sigh of relief as the proposed three-day nationwide bank strike scheduled from September 28 to 30 has been postponed. As a result, bank branches are expected to remain open as usual on Monday, September 28, allowing customers to carry out their essential banking transactions.

The decision to defer the strike was taken following discussions between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).

The UFBU had called for a three-day nationwide strike over several demands, including the implementation of a five-day banking week, with all Saturdays declared holidays.

Following discussions, the IBA and UFBU agreed to set up a high-level committee to examine the demand for holidays on all Saturdays. The committee is expected to begin work immediately and will review the issue after consulting all relevant stakeholders, including bank employees, management and other concerned parties.

The two sides also agreed to continue discussions on the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Scale IV and above bank officers. Concerns and objections raised by the unions regarding the scheme will be considered, with possible changes to be examined.

Apart from these issues, the parties have also agreed to work towards resolving other pending matters mentioned in the minutes of the meeting held on March 8, 2024, through further discussions.

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The proposed strike was scheduled at a time when banks are also dealing with the half-yearly financial closing process. Had the strike gone ahead, banking operations could have been disrupted for three consecutive days, potentially causing inconvenience to millions of customers.

However, following the assurances given during the talks, the UFBU has agreed to defer its protest programme and the proposed nationwide strike for now.

This means customers can visit their bank branches on Monday, September 28, as usual, with banking services expected to operate normally. Customers with urgent banking requirements are nevertheless advised to check their respective bank’s branch timings, as operating hours may vary slightly at the local level.

With the strike postponed, discussions between bank unions and management over the pending demands will continue. The outcome of the talks on the five-day banking week and other issues will be closely watched in the coming days.