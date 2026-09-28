Chaddi Gang Creates Panic in Manikonda, Six Suspects Enter Apartment Complex

Hyderabad: Panic spread among residents of Manikonda after a suspected “Chaddi gang” allegedly entered the Flotilla Apartments in the early hours of Sunday and carried out a theft.

According to preliminary information, around six unidentified suspects reportedly entered the apartment complex at approximately 3:20 a.m. The group allegedly gained access by cutting through the fencing on the lakeside side of the premises.

After entering the complex, the suspects reportedly targeted a flat in C Block and committed theft. The incident occurred while most residents were asleep, creating fear among those living in the apartment complex.

During the incident, a woman reportedly noticed the suspicious activity and attempted to stop the intruders. The suspects allegedly tried to attack her with weapons before fleeing the area.

The incident has raised serious concerns over security arrangements at the apartment complex, particularly during the late-night and early-morning hours. Residents have reportedly expressed concern over the possibility of similar incidents occurring in the area.

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Police are expected to examine CCTV camera footage from the apartment complex and surrounding roads to identify the suspects and trace their movements before and after the incident.

Authorities are also expected to investigate how the suspects gained entry into the premises and whether they were involved in any similar thefts in the surrounding areas.

Residents have urged the authorities and apartment management to strengthen security measures, including surveillance cameras, fencing and night-time security personnel.

Further details regarding the value of the stolen property, the identities of the suspects and the progress of the investigation are awaited.