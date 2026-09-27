Telangana

G. Ravi, IAS Appointed Secretary Of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society

The Telangana government has appointed G. Ravi, IAS (2015 batch) as the new Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS).

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 September 2026 - 16:04
G. Ravi, IAS Appointed Secretary Of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society
G. Ravi, IAS Appointed Secretary Of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society

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Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed G. Ravi, IAS (2015 batch) as the new Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS).

According to G.O.Rt.No. 1409, issued on September 26 by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Ravi has been given charge of the key post, relieving B. Viziendira, IAS (2006 batch) from the position.

G. Ravi will also continue to serve as Member Secretary of the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), as per the government orders.

The appointment is part of the state government’s administrative changes and will see Ravi take responsibility for overseeing the functioning of TGSWREIS and its residential educational institutions.

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The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society operates residential educational institutions aimed at providing education and related facilities to students from disadvantaged communities across the state.

The latest government order takes effect immediately, with Ravi assuming the responsibilities of Secretary, TGSWREIS.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi27 September 2026 - 16:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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