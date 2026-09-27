G. Ravi, IAS Appointed Secretary Of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has appointed G. Ravi, IAS (2015 batch) as the new Secretary of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS).

According to G.O.Rt.No. 1409, issued on September 26 by Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Ravi has been given charge of the key post, relieving B. Viziendira, IAS (2006 batch) from the position.

G. Ravi will also continue to serve as Member Secretary of the Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB), as per the government orders.

The appointment is part of the state government’s administrative changes and will see Ravi take responsibility for overseeing the functioning of TGSWREIS and its residential educational institutions.

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The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society operates residential educational institutions aimed at providing education and related facilities to students from disadvantaged communities across the state.

The latest government order takes effect immediately, with Ravi assuming the responsibilities of Secretary, TGSWREIS.